Dalit activists stage protest in Kalaburagi

Condemning the BJP-led Central government for allegedly misusing Central agencies to target Congress leader, members of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti staged a semi-nude protest in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The samiti members took out a protest march and staged the protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President.

Criticising the BJP leaders for demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in connection with the MUDA land-grab case, the agitators said that several BJP leaders in the State and at the Centre are facing corruption charges and they do not have any moral right to seek Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

They said that both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are trying to destabilise the Congress-led government in the State.

If Central agencies, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department, are given a free hand for investigating corruption, most of the BJP Central Ministers, who are facing various charges, will have to tender their resignation, the protestors said.

