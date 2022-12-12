Dalit activists continue protest on internal reservation

December 12, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Activists of various Dalit organisations, who were forcibly evicted after a police action on Sunday evening, continued their protest at Freedom Park here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the police action, including mild caning and taking over 100 activists into custody, had come under criticism, the activists restarted their protest seeking implementation of Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission recommendation on internal reservation among various Scheduled Castes in the State.

“Though police evicted us forcefully on Sunday, we have resumed our protest. We will continue our protest till the State government makes a positive announcement on our demand,” said B.R. Bhaskar Prasad, general secretary of Social Democratic Party of India.

While the Sadashiva Commission report has been submitted in 2012, successive governments have put off decision on its implementation. Condemning police action, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had announced that the Congress if voted to power will consult all the stakeholders and recommend to the Centre over the implementation of Sadashiva Commission report.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prasad said that if the State government does not make any announcement before the Winter session in Belagavi starting from December 19, the protest site would be moved to Belagavi. “We will protest in Belagavi while session is on. A bike rally that is going around various districts in the State will also culminate in Belagavi,” he added.