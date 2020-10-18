Dakshina Kannada teachers begin video lessons for I PU students too

Having provided video lessons for II PU students across the State, lecturers from Dakshina Kannada have now taken the lead in providing similar lessons for I PU students too.

Video lessons for the I PU are made available under Swabhoda (self-learning) classes on YouTube. The Department of Pre-University has asked PU colleges across the State to make use of these lessons.

“Lectures of teachers from Dakshina Kannada are made available now. We has sought similar video lessons from lecturers of Udupi and other districts. We hope to get it next week and make it available under the Swabhoda classes link,” R. Kusuma Kumari, Joint Director (Academics), Department of Pre University Education, told The Hindu.

The Swabhoda video lesson series is brought out by a group of committed PU lecturers from government, aided and private PU colleges.

“There was a demand for such lectures from students who do not have online class facilities,” said Mohammed Yusuf, principal, Government PU College, B. Mooda, Bantwal, who is among the lecturers involved in the Swabhoda series.

A. Vittala, principal, Kittel Memorial PU College, Gorigudde, Mangaluru, said the Swabhoda series is prepared on the lines of video lectures prepared for II PU students. “The preparation began a month ago. We released a couple of videos for our students. Since October 12, we are releasing videos as per the schedule given by the department,” Mr. Vittala said. “On an average there are 1 lakh viewers every day of these lessons.”

The video lessons for II PU was brought out by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University Principals’ Association. Started in May, the PU Department issued a circular to colleges across the State to make use of these lessons.

So far, the association has put out more than 500 video lectures that covered 40% of the syllabus of the arts, commerce and science streams. On an average 2wo lakh views are recorded every day, Mr. Vittala said.