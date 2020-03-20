Dakshina Kannada-Kerala borders to be sealed from today

In a stern measure to contain the community spreading of COVID-19, the District Magistrate and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh ordered that the road borders with Kerala will be sealed and closed for all kinds of traffic from 2 p.m. on March 21 to midnight of March 31.

No vehicles will be allowed to operate between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod district in Kerala, the Deputy Commissioner said in a late night order on Friday.

Ms. Rupesh said that in case of any emergency, vehicles will be allowed only through the Talapady checkpost on the National Highway 66, which is about 17 km away from Mangaluru city.

The Deputy Commissioner’s order came after the Kasaragod district reported six COVID-19 positive cases on Friday.

The order said that many vehicles operated between Kasaragod in Kerala and Mangaluru and hence, there is a need to take precautionary measure.

Pvt. buses to not ply tomorrow

Private bus operators in Dakshina Kannada will not operate their buses on March 22 to support the ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dilraj Alva, president, Dakshina Kananda Bus Operators’ Association, said in a release on Friday that people should remain in their homes on Sunday to help contain the community spreading of COVID-19. The decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he said.