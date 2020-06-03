Dakshina Kannada-Kasaragod border opens for regular travellers

Thousands of regular commuters between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts can heave a sigh of relief after the district administrations have agreed to facilitate their daily movement by obtaining online passes with immediate effect. Movement is allowed only through Talapady checkpost for now.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and Collector of Kasargod districts have issued separate orders and standard operating protocols in this regard. Employees, professionals and students may travel using these daily passes till June-end, the district heads have said.

Those travelling from Kasaragod to Dakshina Kannada have to register on https://bit.ly/dkdpermit for obtaining the daily pass. They have to mention the origin and destination locations, the complete work address in Dakshina and upload Aadhaar, proof of work place (clinic registration, letter of employer, work/ student ID etc).

On receipt of such online application, the Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru sub-division, would issue the pass, DC Sindhu B. Rupesh said in the order.

Travel to Kasaragod

On the other hand, those travelling from Dakshina Kannada to Kasargod district have to register in ‘Covid-19 Jagratha’ portal under the ‘Emergency’ pass by mentioning the reason ‘Interstate Travel on Daily Basis,’ said Kasaragod Collector D. Sajith Babu. On receipt of the application, the Additional District Magistrate, Kasaragod or the sub-divisional magistrate, Kanhangad, would issue the pass within one hour, valid for 28 days.

Regular travellers would have to report at the respective checkposts of Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod established at Talapady where they would be subjected to health screening. Only those asymptomatic to COVID-19 would be allowed entry.

Travellers have to enter their name, mobile phone number and time while entering as well as leaving the districts. Persons failing to exit the districts on the same day would be subjected to quarantine and penal action would be initiated against them.

Ms. Rupesh said all the guidelines regarding Sevasindhu registration and quarantine conditions would continue for other categories of travellers entering Dakshina Kannada. The pass system was only for daily travellers for work purpose, she clarified.

Travel between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts was restricted since March first after the outbreak of COVID-19 when State borders were ordered to be sealed. People in Kasaragod were heavily depending on Mangaluru for their daily needs, including employment, education and essentials. While there was no bar on movement of essential commodities, movement of people was completely restricted.