Dakshina Kannada district ready with first PU results

In tune with the directive of the State government, the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University department is ready with the system to SMS the result of first PU examination to its students on May 5. They can also access the link of the website of Dakshina Kannada PU Principals Association https://result.dkpucpa.com.

The 33,498 students will receive SMS on the registered mobile numbers about the result at 9 a.m. Students can also go to the website and enter their registration number and date of birth to get the details, said Deputy Director of PU Department Mohammed Imtiyaz.

For the last three years the department has been releasing the first PU results on the website. The Dakshina Kannada PU department is the first of the three district units in the State to have an online system of announcing first PU results. Bengaluru South and Ramanagaram are the other two district units to have it.

The system in Dakshina Kannada, developed by SuVidya, was evolved to bring transparency in the process of evaluation and enable all colleges to announce results simultaneously. This system was inaugurated by the then Commissioner of PU department, C. Shikha.

The system helps evaluators to enter the marks soon after the evaluation. Following completion of the evaluation work, results go for approval of the Deputy Director. “The system has avoided the paper work involved and thus fastened the process of evaluation,” said A.Vittala, Principal of Kittel Memorial College, who was among the members of Association involved in creating the system. It has prevented colleges from spending on creating a separate system for online announcement of results, he added.

Mr. Imtiyaz said the whole process of evaluation and approval was completed by the end of February and they were ready to announce it on March 23. Following the directions of the State government they withheld it and are now releasing it on May 5. Students can take printout of the marks through the website and use it as provisional marks card, Mr. Imtiyaz added.