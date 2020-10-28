Dakshina Kannada administration taken to task by DYFI

MANGALURU

28 October 2020 02:46 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Tuesday said that the district administration has refused to part with information regarding expenditure incurred by various departments during the COVID-19 lockdown under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

In a statement here, district DYFI president Santosh Bajal said that the administration had incurred expenditure from its own funds as well as other sources to provide ration kits, health services, transportation to migrant workers, etc., and there were allegations of corruption. The administration not only did not give information at the first instance but it did not furnish the information sought for also on appeal, Mr. Bajal said.

Advertising

Advertising