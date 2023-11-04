Dakshina Kannada administration forced to withdraw circular that suggested schoolchildren debate whether caste-based reservation should continue

November 04, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Dakshina Kannada district administration was forced to withdraw a circular issued by the zilla panchayat which listed ‘Is there a need to continue caste-based reservation in India?’ as a topic for debate for schoolchildren in the Prathibha Karanji competition, following widespread condemnation.

A copy of the circular went viral on social media, drawing the ire of many, especially Dalit activists. “Isn’t this topic aimed to prejudice children against reservation?” asked Dalit activist Ha.Ra. Mahesh.

For social justice

Development economist V.P. Niranjanaradhya said, “This is questioning the Constitution which provided for caste-based reservation as a principle of affirmative action towards social justice.”

Dalit activist Mavalli Shankar said that while caste-based reservation was a constitutional right, the topic given for debate to children will create negative connotations regarding reservation. “It will create anti-reservation sentiment among even schoolchildren. It is condemnable that such activities are taking place even when the Congress government is in power in the State. It seems that the government has no control over the officers. The government should take legal action against the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) and officials of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat immediately,” he said.

‘Not come to notice’

Dayanand Ramachandra Nayak, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada, said it had not come to his notice and he would direct the nodal officers and subject inspectors to immediately withdraw this topic, adopted for debate competition of Prathibha Karanji. However, activists have been demanding disciplinary action against the DDPI as they argue there was no way the circular could be issued without his knowledge.

The DSEL is conducting Prathibha Karanji, a talent-hunt competition, across the State for schoolchildren. Cluster-level competitions have already been completed in Dakshina Kannada district and taluk-level competitions are being conducted. The district-level competitions will be held from November 11 to 30, to which the circular pertains.

