Dakshayani S. Appa to get honorary doctorate from Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University

March 10, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshayani S. Appa is the chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha

Dakshayani S. Appa is the chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Recognising heR immense contribution in the field of Education and Social Service, the Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura, has decided to confer honorary doctorate on chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa.

The honour will be conferred during the annual convocation scheduled to be held on Monday on the main campus of the university on the outskirts of Vijayapura.

According to a communiqué from the university, the honorary doctorate will be conferred on Dr. Dakshayani Appa by Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University is the second university to award honorary doctorate to Dr. Dakshayani Appa. Earlier, she was awarded honorary doctorate by Davangere University in 2020.

Dr. Dakshayani Appa has been in the forefront of all educational and social activities of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan and the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha.

