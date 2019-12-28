Daily wagers plan three-phase agitation

In a bid to press for fulfilment of its long pending demands, Karnataka State Government Daily Wage Employees’ Federation has given a call for a three-phase agitation.

In a press release issued here, president of the federation and trade union leader K.S. Sharma said that three-phase agitation included sit-ins before the houses of the legislators and before the office of the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts.

As per the plan, daily wage employees would first stage a one-day dharna (sit-in) in front of the residences of the legislators of the State on January 5. In the second phase of the agitation, they will stage a one-day dharna on January 13 (Monday). This will be staged during officehours in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioners of respective district.

Mr. Sharma has said in the release that in the third and final phase of the agitation ‘Bangalore Chalo’ would held during the legislature session to be held in Bengaluru in January 2020. All the aggrieved employees would march to Bengaluru to stage the state-level agitation. He has said in the release that a unanimous decision in this regard was taken at the State-level Executive Committee Meeting of the federation in Hubballi. It was chaired by Mr. Sharma and saw the participation of 500 delegates on December 22.

Demands placed

The federation has listed 20 demands, that have already been placed before the State government for consideration on behalf of three categories of employees. The demands are: Regularisation and absorption of employees working on contract basis for outsourced works; reinstatement of all contract employees who were working against non-sanctioned posts on contract and regularisation of their services as they have served the government for eight to ten years.

This apart, the federation is demanding a grant of 100% DA & HRA, New Pension Scheme, encashment of unavailed earned leaves, compassionate jobs, making them permanent, and posting them against vacant posts in Government. Amendment to Rule 247A to enable grant of eight years additional qualifying service on retirement to the daily wagers has also been demanded by the federation.