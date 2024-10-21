Daily wage labourer injured in explosion in farmhouse in Sathanur

A 75-year-old daily wage labourer sustained severe injuries due to an explosion at the farmhouse where he was working in Sathanur police station limits of Ramanagara district on Saturday.

The victim, Sivanegowda, sustained severe injuries on his right hand and was rushed to Kanakapura government hospital from where he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment .

The victim was working in the farmhouse belonging to Kunne Gowda. The victim was cleaning the fence and picking up fallen coconuts. While he was working with the sickle, he accidentally touched the substance placed near the fence, which exploded. The others working nearby rushed to his help and shifted him to a hospital, said the police.

The Sathanur police visited the spot and inspected the site of the explosion. The villagers complained to the Gram Panchayath over the explosive substances placed around the field by people to hunt wild animals .

This is the second such incident as in the recent past, a cow was injured in the mouth while grazing at the field and bite an explosive substance placed in the field to hunt wild animals .

The police are awaiting the recovery of the victim to record his statement for further investigation.

