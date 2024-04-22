Daily wage labourer arrested under POCSO Act

April 22, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The K.R. Puram police arrested a 30-year-old daily wage labourer for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl while she was alone at home on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mumajan, a native of West Bengal and living in the neighbouring house. The accused allegedly went into the house and assaulted the girl after her father had gone out to buy groceries from the nearby shop leaving the girl alone for a few minutes.

The incident came to light after he returned from the shop and found the girl battered and bruised. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before filing a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody after subjecting him to medical examination.

