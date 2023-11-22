Daily wage labourer arrested for killing senior citizen over road rage

November 22, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vyalikaval police arrested a 27-year-old labourer on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a 77-year-old scooter rider over a road rage incident on November 15, following which he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Initially, the police had registered a case of accident, but his son Satish Kumar K. noticed that his father had a clot in his eye and suspecting something fishy, he managed to collect CCTV footage to find that his father had been attacked by a biker and assaulted with a stone.

Satish Kumar filed a complaint with the police seeking action against the accused on November 17.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Abraz Pasha and arrested him. The probe revealed that Krishnappa, a resident of Muneshwara block, was returning home and confronted Pasha, who was riding his bike in a rash manner.

Krishnappa advised Pasha to ride carefully and this enraged him. He attacked Krishnappa with the stone and sped away. Krishnappa sustained head injuries and collapsed on the road bleeding, said the police.

Passers-by noticed him lying on the road and informed the police. The Sadashivanagar traffic police reached the spot and using Krishnappa’s phone, alerted his family before he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed later.

