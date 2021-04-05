Daily wage employees decide to serve six-week strike notice

If State govt. fails to respond, then they will launch an indefinite protest after May 20

Close on the heels of State transport corporation employees announcing transport strike on April 7, Karnataka State Government Daily Wage Employees Federation has decided to give six weeks notice for an indefinite strike to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary seeking fulfilment of its demands.

According to a press release issued by president of the federation K.S. Sharma, if the government failed to respond to the notice, then the employees will be forced to launch the indefinite strike any day after May 20.

Special meeting

Mr. Sharma has said that a decision was taken at the special state level executive committee meeting of the federation chaired by him at Vishvashrama Chetana Complex in Hubballi on Sunday. Over 150 delegates apart from various office-bearers from across the State took part in the meeting, the release said.

Demands

The demands of the federation include regularising all contract employees in the posts in which they are working either in government, semi-government or municipal bodies; declaring all eligible daily wage employees notified under Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act 2013 and as permanent employees and extend benefits of permanent employees; absorption all tax consultants as regular employees in corporations or local bodies under which they are working and absorption all Karmika Bandhu as regular employees of the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

These demands pertain to over one lakh workers, the release said.