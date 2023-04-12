HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Karnataka’s Chief Ministers
Premium

With election bells chiming in Karnataka, here’s a quiz on Chief Ministers of the State

April 12, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Karnataka’s Chief Ministers
File photo of Karnataka Chief mMinister Basavaraj Bommai.
1 / 5 | The longest-serving Chief Minister of the State in terms of the number of days in tenure. This person is also credited by political scientists, with utilising State power to put forward the interests of backward castes and communities. Name him.
Answer : Devaraj Urs
