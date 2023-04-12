Daily Quiz | On Karnataka’s Chief Ministers

1 / 5 | The longest-serving Chief Minister of the State in terms of the number of days in tenure. This person is also credited by political scientists, with utilising State power to put forward the interests of backward castes and communities. Name him. Answer : Devaraj Urs

2 / 5 | A landmark judgment by the Supreme Court that came out in 1994, which put curbs on the blatant misuse of Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, bears this former Chief Minister's name. Name him. Answer : S. R. Bommai

3 / 5 | A freedom fighter and later, one of the doyens of the Karnataka Unification movement, this former Chief Minister of what was then Mysore State, is also known for being the last President of an undivided Indian National Congress in 1969. Name him. Answer : S. Nijalingappa

4 / 5 | Which former Chief Minister of Karnataka had also served as the acting President of the country for a brief period between 11 to 25 February,1977? Answer : B.D. Jatti