Daily free rides under Shakti scheme in KSRTC Mysuru division touch 4 lakh

July 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

One month after the rollout of free rides for women, the daily passenger load in buses operated by the Mysuru KSRTC Division has almost touched 4 lakh and the authorities are expecting that the number may even touch five lakh a day, in the ensuing festival and wedding season.

As the division was operating the expanded services with the available fleet and resources, it got approval from the government for outsourcing over 100 drivers to meet the demand for running additional trips to meet the rush.

By running free rides (issuing zero fare tickets), the revenue earned by the Mysuru division was around ₹13.48 crore in June and the same has been sought for reimbursement from the government.

For each zero ticket issued under Shakti – the first guarantee launched by the Congress government after coming to power, the government will reimburse the cost to the State transport corporations, the authorities said.

Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller B. Srinivas told The Hindu that the number of commuters continue to be on the rise since the roll out of Shakti and the daily passenger load has almost touched 4 lakh. This number may go up in the festive season and the KSRTC is gearing up to meet the rush, employing drivers on contract for operating additional trips.

“The 105 outsourced drivers are under training and they will be joining the division in the next few days,” he replied.

Mr. Srinivas said temple visits continue to be on the priority list considering the operations noticed in a span of one month. Though being a lean season, the passenger load is high with the commuters visiting the temples in view of Ashada. “When the Shravana season arrives, we expect the load may go even further. When Shakti was launched last month, the daily load went up from 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh and then 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh and later 3 to 3.75 lakh. The increasing trend will continue going by the one-month data.”

“In the past ten days in July, the passenger load has inched close to 4 lakh,” the DC said.

On the new buses sought by the division for augmenting the operations, Mr. Srinivas said the new buses may take some time to join the existing fleet. There are a lot of procedures involved with regard to the procurement of new buses considering the parameters that need to be fulfilled in such cases. “Therefore, we are making use of the existing fleet with better management of the resources for ensuring smooth operations. A lot of inspections will follow and only BS 6 buses have to be procured,” he replied.

He said the KSRTC staff have been deployed across the division to ensure smooth operations and none of the passengers are denied services in case the buses are packed to their full capacity.

The packed buses will stop at designated stops and the passengers can take a call on boarding the buses considering the available space in buses. But, the issue that was raised earlier has been attended to and the stoppages, despite the packed bus, are being complied with.