Daily flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga from August 31

July 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru:

IndiGo will operate non-stop daily flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga starting August 31. It said Shivamogga will be its sixth destination in Karnataka after Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi.

The flight leaves Bengaluru at 9.50 a.m. and reaches Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m. In the return direction, it leaves Shivamogga at 11.25 a.m. and reaches Bengaluru at 12.25 p.m.

“This direct flight will enhance intrastate accessibility while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru,” the airline said.

“This will be our sixth destination in Karnataka, 79th in India, and will enhance trade, tourism, and mobility across the State and beyond. By introducing air connectivity to Shivamogga, we also aim to provide easy access to neighbouring areas while contributing to economic activity and employment opportunities. Direct connectivity to and from Shivamogga will also serve as a gateway to the Malenadu region, renowned for its lush greenery and scenic landscapes, further strengthening the city’s tourist appeal,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said.