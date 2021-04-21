Daily count inches closer to 1,000 in Mysuru

Mysuru

21 April 2021 23:21 IST

Mysuru recorded close to 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as 975 more people tested positive for the infection.

The number of fatalities have also gone up with seven deaths reported on Wednesday taking the death toll to 1,133. In 13 days, 63 people have died to COVID-19.

The active case tally rose to 4,612 with the big spike in daily count since the past few days.

As many as 503 patients were discharged after having recovered from the infection. Out of 975 cases, 781 are the contacts, 180 ILI and 14 SARI cases. The highest number of cases was reported from Mysuru city where 682 cases were detected. The lowest number was in H.D. Kote where 15 tested positive.

The infection was also spreading fast to the taluks and rural areas if the cases reported on Wednesday are an indication.

Wednesday's count in taluks: 46 cases in Hunsur, 26 in K.R. Nagar, 76 in Mysuru taluk, 49 in Nanjangud, 22 in Periyapatna and 59 in T .Narsipur.

As part of enforcement of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour, the city police have booked 51,000 cases for COVID-19 rule violation so far and collected a fine of ₹1.37 crore in Mysuru.

The police have also booked cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under the IPC sections for defying the rules.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, worried over the COVID-19 peak, has urged the public to avoid visiting the office needlessly.

The interest-free remittance of tax can be made till March 31, 2022 and the public therefore need not have to rush to the office and stand in long queues to pay the tax. Shortly, online tax payment will also be launched and the public can make use to it.