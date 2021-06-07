Daily cases come down to less than 500

Belagavi

07 June 2021 21:08 IST

For the second day on Monday, the total number of new COVID-19 cases fell below 500 in Belagavi district.

There were only 355 new cases on Monday. The number of discharged cases were on the rise, with 1,219. As many as 15 persons died of COVID-19-related causes. On Sunday, there were 418 cases and 1,421 discharged patients. The case positivity rate fell to 12%-13% in the first week of June.

The total number of active cases that had breached 23,000 has fallen to less than 10,000. There were only 9,605 active cases on Monday. The epidemic has claimed 651 lives till now in the district.

However, due to limited capacity of tests per day, results are pending. On Monday, 1,062 results were pending. On Sunday, 2083 were pending.

The average daily target of tests is 6,000. But officials say that the two permitted laboratories in the district — one at BIMS and the other at ICMR NITM — are capable of processing only around 3,100 tests per day. Hence, the backlog, a senior officer said.