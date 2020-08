YADGIR

04 August 2020 19:59 IST

Rajyotsava award-winning Tatvapada singer Dadapeer Manjarla died of prolonged illness in Manjarla village in Raichur taluk. He was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Manjarla, who was born into a Muslim family, took to singing Tatvapadas in both Kannada and Telugu to help spread national integrity.

