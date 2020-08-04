Karnataka

Dadapeer Manjarla dead

Rajyotsava award-winning Tatvapada singer Dadapeer Manjarla died of prolonged illness in Manjarla village in Raichur taluk. He was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Manjarla, who was born into a Muslim family, took to singing Tatvapadas in both Kannada and Telugu to help spread national integrity.

