Dacoity: Four held

20 July 2021 19:07 IST

Chikkamagaluru police have arrested four persons, including a native of Jharkhand, allegedly involved in multiple dacoities reported in different places, and recovered two pistols, live bullets and valuables from them. The Mudigere police arrested them in the early hours on Sunday, while they were attempting robbery on a highway, said Akshay M. Hakay, Superintendent of Police, in a press conference on Tuesday.

The arrested are Shivakumar, 25, of Keregodu in Mandya taluk, Kumaraswamy, 23, of Hulivala Koplu in Holenarsipur taluk, Ajay Kumar Singh, 25, a native of Jharkhand, and Shivakumar of Taruve village in Mudigere taluk. All the four were wanted in multiple cases of dacoity and assault reported in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Udupi and Mandya districts.

The police recovered two pistols (7.65mm), live rounds, torches, iron rods, one dagger, chilli powder, ₹10,000 in cash and two motorcycles. The police are making efforts to nab Nagi of Mandya and Yachenahalli Chetan, who were also part of the group. The police have booked a case against them under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mudigere Circle Inspector Somashekhar, PSI Ravi and their team arrested the accused.