Dacoits strike at gram panchayat president’s house

A gang of dacoits looted the house of a gram panchayat president in Bannur Tanda near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Monday night.

The victim, Chandrashekar Rajput, told the police that the accused forced open the door of his house, tied up the three members of his family and robbed them of money and jewellery.

Mr. Rajput told the police that the cash was from the pension benefits of his deceased son, a gram panchayat employee who died recently.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahaling Nandagave, who visited the spot, said that the dacoits have taken away ₹23 lakh in cash and 120 grams of gold.

A case has been registered.