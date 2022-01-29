‘Dabbawala’ begins operations in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

29 January 2022 20:03 IST

‘Dabbawala’, which has started its operations in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities, has now entered Hubballi and will be initially delivering food, grocery items, and medicines.

On Friday,the formal launch of ‘Dabbawala’ was held in the presence of Rajashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Kashi Shakha Mutt in Hubballi and Gavi Siddhalinga Swami of Konnur. Director of KSSIDC S.C. Patil, personality development trainer Gururaj Patil, Ajay Joshi, and others were present.

Proprietor of ‘Dabbawala’ in Hubballi Chandrashekhar Hiremath said initially they would be operating in a radius of 8 km, offering service of pick up and drop of food and grocery items and medicines.

“In a phased manner, we plan to extend our services to pick up and drop various other items also. To begin with, we have a 10- member team of delivery boys who will operate in a radius of 8 km. We plan to build the team further in a phased manner,” he said.

Dr. Gururaj Patil said that one could download ‘Dabbawala’ mobile application, register, and avail of services at a comparatively lesser price. Customers could get food from restaurants delivered at home or they could get home food delivered to their offices. The service would be cheaper when compared to other online food delivery services and customers could get other items delivered at home at affordable charges.