DA case: Shivakumar appears before CBI

Bengaluru

25 November 2020 23:08 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday evening, responding to the summons the agency had issued him to appear for questioning in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

However, he left the premises within minutes after obtaining permission from CBI officials, to attend the last rites of senior Congressman Ahmed Patel. CBI officials permitted him to leave and sources said he would be summoned again shortly. He was initially summoned to appear before the agency on November 23, but Mr. Shivakumar had sought postponement to November 25, as he was away on a political tour of the State.

The CBI probing a DA case against him had raided his house on October 5 and had conducted searches at 14 locations across Karnataka and Delhi. This is the first time, he is being summoned for questioning in the case.

