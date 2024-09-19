ADVERTISEMENT

D. Kempanna, who exposed ‘40% commission’ scam in Karnataka, passes away

Updated - September 19, 2024 01:08 pm IST

As the President of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association Mr. Kempanna had brought to light the ‘kickback culture’ in various government departments

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of D. Kempanna (left), president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

President of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, D. Kempanna — who was at the forefront of the association’s fight againt the ‘40% commission’ scam by the previous BJP government — passed away on September 19, 2024.

Pointing to corruption in various government departments, Mr. Kempanna had alleged that officials had been demanding kickbacks for awarding contracts and clearing the bills during the BJP tenure. He had submitted a 6,000-page dossier detailing the corruption to the H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission, which was probing the allegations. 

Right now, our grouse is not corruption, but non-clearance of pending bills, says D. Kempanna, president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association

In February 2024, he had alleged that the “kickbacks culture” had not ended even after the Congress government had assumed power.

CM condoles death

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose Congress party used the ‘40% commission’ issue as a major poll plank against BJP during the 2023 Assembly elections, took to X to express his grief.

“Saddened by the death of Kempanna, President of the State Contractors’ Association. He had brought out the 40% commission scam that had made headlines across the country during the previous government’s tenure, and had taken a stand against corruption in contract works. Today, the country has lost a fearless voice that did not succumb to any pressure or temptation. I pray that his departed soul may rest in peace and his family find strength to bear this pain,” the CM wrote.

