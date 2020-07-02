KarnatakaBengaluru 02 July 2020 12:16 IST
Comments
D K Shivakumar takes charge as KPCC president
Updated: 02 July 2020 12:21 IST
Congress leader and seven-time MLA D K Shivakumar on Thursday took charge as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee in the presence of senior leaders of the party.
Dinesh Gundu Rao , MLA, and immediate past president, handed over the party flag to Mr. Shivakumar.
Also Read
Former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar says cadre-based organising of the Congress is the need of the hour
Senior leaders Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other MLAs and MLCs attended the programme.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal spoke on the occasion and lashed out at the Modi government for poor handling of economic and health issues in the country.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Karnataka
Read more...