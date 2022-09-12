CySecK inks MoU with Dell to impart cyber safety practices

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 22:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government’s cyber security centre of excellence, CySecK, and IT company Dell Technologies entered into an MoU on Monday to create enhanced cyber security practices, especially among students.

The MoU Was inked in presence of Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the MoU will help impart cyber security awareness and practices among students, startups, and public offices. He added it will also benefit small and medium scale enterprises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per MoU, Dell will provide learning of cyber safety practices through its interactive courses that would be available both in Kannada and English, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dell also has the objective of contributing to the startup ecosystem of the State through its ‘Ascend’ initiative.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app