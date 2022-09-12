CySecK inks MoU with Dell to impart cyber safety practices

The State government’s cyber security centre of excellence, CySecK, and IT company Dell Technologies entered into an MoU on Monday to create enhanced cyber security practices, especially among students.

The MoU Was inked in presence of Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the MoU will help impart cyber security awareness and practices among students, startups, and public offices. He added it will also benefit small and medium scale enterprises.

As per MoU, Dell will provide learning of cyber safety practices through its interactive courses that would be available both in Kannada and English, he said.

Dell also has the objective of contributing to the startup ecosystem of the State through its ‘Ascend’ initiative.