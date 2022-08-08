Cyclothon creates awareness on Har Ghar Tiranga 

August 08, 2022 19:42 IST

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, Kalaburagi district administration and City Corporation in association with United Hospital organised a Cyclothon here on Monday.

Kalyana Karnataka region Development Board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor flagged off the programme at Jagat Circle.

Member of Legislative Council B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Assistant Commissioner of Public Instructions Garima Panwar, Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasalu participated in the 5-km Cyclothon which commenced near Jagat Circle and traversed through Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, District Court, Aland Temple Road and culminated at the City Corporation.

Mr. Gurukar said that the Cyclothon was organised to spread awareness about Har Ghar Tiranga programme to mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

Cycling is simple and easy and does not require special skills or high skills or high levels of physical capabilities which makes it [cycling] perfect. He urged the younger generation to make cycling a part of lifestyle to stay fit and healthy.