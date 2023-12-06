ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung disrupts train services between Mysuru and Chennai

December 06, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Eight trains were cancelled on December 6, and five other trains were partially cancelled or diverted

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of trains to and from Chennai was affected by cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Train services on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai section continued to be affected due to cyclone Michaung with eight trains cancelled on December 6 and five other trains were partially cancelled or diverted.

South Western Railway said the cancelled trains were

  • 06037/06038 Chennai Central-Mysuru-Chennai Central
  • 12028/12027 Bengaluru and Chennai Central
  • 22625/22626 Chennai Central-Bengaluru-Chennai Central
  • 12639/12640 Chennai Central-Bengaluru-Chennai Central

South Western Railway said the partially cancelled or diverted trains were

  • 12607 Chennai Central-Bengaluru cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi
  • 12608 Bengaluru-Chennai Central, short terminated at Chennai Beach Junction
  • 12609 Chennai Central-Mysuru originated at Chennai Beach junction
  • 12610 Mysuru-Chennai Central was cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central
  • 12295 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Express rerouted via Melpakkam, Tiruttani, Renigunta and Gudur stations
