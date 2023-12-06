Cyclone Michaung disrupts train services between Mysuru and Chennai

Train services on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai section continued to be affected due to cyclone Michaung with eight trains cancelled on December 6 and five other trains were partially cancelled or diverted.
South Western Railway said the cancelled trains were
- 06037/06038 Chennai Central-Mysuru-Chennai Central
- 12028/12027 Bengaluru and Chennai Central
- 22625/22626 Chennai Central-Bengaluru-Chennai Central
- 12639/12640 Chennai Central-Bengaluru-Chennai Central
South Western Railway said the partially cancelled or diverted trains were
- 12607 Chennai Central-Bengaluru cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi
- 12608 Bengaluru-Chennai Central, short terminated at Chennai Beach Junction
- 12609 Chennai Central-Mysuru originated at Chennai Beach junction
- 12610 Mysuru-Chennai Central was cancelled between Katpadi and Chennai Central
- 12295 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Express rerouted via Melpakkam, Tiruttani, Renigunta and Gudur stations
