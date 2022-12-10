Cyclone Mandous | IMD predicts heavy rain in Bengaluru over the weekend

December 10, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru to witness downpour and cloudy atmosphere for the next two or three days due to the effect of cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the next 48 hours, “generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain very likely. Surface winds likely to be strong at times. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IMD official said on December 11, Karnataka may expect heavy rainfall primarily in the districts of Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. The central districts of Karnataka will see heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD in a release on Saturday said the cyclonic storm “Mandous” over north coastal Tamil Nadu moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu and lay centered at 05.30 hours IST of December 10 near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 79.7°E, about 70 km northwest of Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and 50 km west of Chennai. “It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a Depression by noon of 10 December,” added the release.