Cyclone Mandous | Chilly weather, light rain continue in Bengaluru; traffic police advises use of public transport

December 12, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Waterlogging leads to slow movement of traffic at Silk Board Junction, three trees reported uprooted due to rain in west Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Umbrellas come out as Bengaluru continued to witness light rain and cloudy skies on Monday due to the effect of cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bengaluru continued to witness light rain owing to the effect of cyclone Mandous, affecting traffic movement in the city on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Commissioner of Police, M.A. Saleem, in a tweet on Monday, asked the citizens to use public transport for commuting. “Due to heavy rains, traffic may be slow today. Please take public transport for travelling in the city,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to water logging at Silk Board Junction, movement of traffic was slow while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room reported incidents of trees being uprooted in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to officials in the BBMP control room, two trees were uprooted in Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar in west Bengaluru on Monday.

Overcast skies to persist

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has issued heavy rainfall warnings at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka as well as for Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD forecast for next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka.

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru will have generally cloudy sky. “Light rain is very likely. Fog/mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 18 Degree Celsius respectively,” IMD said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US