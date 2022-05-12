Cyclone Asani affect: temperature drops in Mysuru region

Maximum temperature was 3.9 degree C below normal

The temperature has dropped in Mysuru and surrounding areas since the last few days as a fallout of cyclone Asani.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mysuru recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree C during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. This was 3.9 degree C below normal. The neighbouring district of Mandya recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree C during the same period. This was 7.2 degree C below normal.

Shivamogga had the steepest temperature drop and the maximum temperature was 25 degree C and it was 10.6 degree below normal. According to the IMD report, temperatures are below normal across the State including northern Karnataka region which otherwise tends to experience searing heat during this period.

Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that minimum temperature in the range of 17 degree C to 20 degree C was recorded in parts of Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan and a few other districts

In Mysuru and surrounding regions, there were intermittent drizzle on Thursday with thick cloud cover akin to an early onset of monsoon. Rainfall was recorded at Mysuru, Naganahalli, Saligrama, Bherya, K.R. Nagar, Bilikere and other places while Mandya Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, K.R.Pet and K.R. Sagar reported significant rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3 cm, according to IMD. The forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours hours indicate no significant change and the weather will be generally cloudy.