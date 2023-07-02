Cyclists cover world’s highest motorable road at Khardungla pass

July 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the Belagavi-based Venugram Cycling Club (VCC) achieved a rare feat of reaching the world’s highest motorable road at Khardungla pass recently.

A team of 14 cyclists faced unpredictable temperatures and difficult terrain. Over 10 days, they covered over 600 km of mountain roads. They began cycling from Manali and reached Khardungla passing through Marhi, Kelong, Z.Z. Bar, Sarchu, Pang, Debring, Rumstey and Leh.

The team consisted of Atul Herekar, Mahesh Chougule, Anil Godse, Bhau Nesarkar, Balkrishna Godse, Dheeraj Bhate, Sachin Astekar, Rahul Oulkar, Vikrant Kalkhambkar, Raju Nayak, Ajit Sherigar, Mahesh Juvali, Prasad Chandgadkar and Jasminder Khurana.

The route has an average elevation of 4,000 meters. The cyclists crossed several high-altitude passes, including Rahtong La Pass (13,060 ft.), Nakee La Pass (15,547 ft.), Baralacha La Pass (16,500 ft.), Lachung La Pass (16,616 ft.), and Tanglang La Pass (17,484 ft.), said a release.

