Cycling is picking up speed during lockdown in Mysuru

MYSURU

26 July 2020 23:15 IST

Punitha, a fitness-conscious housewife in Mysuru, had regularly gone for aerobic classes and other forms of exercises at her neighbourhood gym till the COVID-19 lockdown ensured the shutdown of gyms, yoga studios, swimming pools, and parks.

With few options left to remain fit and active, she bought a cycle and started pedalling along the city’s outskirts with a few like-minded friends.“When all the other doors to exercise were closed, I hit upon the idea of cycling. I tried it with a rented gear cycle initially and felt the ride very refreshing. So I bought a cycle and now go out riding three or four days a week. I hit the road early in the morning and cycle 40 to 50 km,” she said.

Ms. Punitha is not alone. Cyclists are often spotted in good numbers in the morning and evening hours in different parts of the city, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, roads around Chamundi Hills, the one leading to the hilltop, besides the Mysuru-Bengaluru and Hunsur highway and the road leading to Krishna Raja Sagar. Incidentally, Mysuru was the city to have the country’s first public bicycle-sharing initiative, Trin Trin.

Advertising

Advertising

The increasing popularity of cycling among the fitness conscious is also reflected in the surge in the business of cycle dealers in the city. “I used to sell about 10 cycles a month till March. But now, I am selling about 25,” said Lokesh, a cycling enthusiast who deals in premium-segment bicycles through the hit outlet ‘Cyclopaedia’.

Many people, who had kept their cycles unused, have had them overhauled and readied for cycling. The neighbourhood cycle mechanics have also been seeing an increased footfall over the past few weeks.

Though Mysore Cycling Club organised a lot of events such as group rides and community cycling, nothing appears to have worked as much to promote cycling as the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

With gyms, swimming pools and even parks closed, cycling is one activity that can be done not only solo, but also in groups by maintaining social distancing, Mr. Lokesh said. Besides, most of the roads around Mysuru do not have very heavy traffic, which makes them suitable for cycling, he added.

Shadakshari Nandi, who steered Mysore Cycling Club till about a year ago, also confirmed that there has been a perceptible increase in the number of people cycling along the ring road and the highways leading out of Mysuru. “Not just youngsters, even people in their fifties can be seen cycling. The lockdown seems to have got a lot of people to realise the benefits of cycling,” he said.

Early birds

Veena Ashok, a passionate cyclist who is in her 40s, said cyclists like her leave home early, around 4.30 or 5 a.m., and return by 8 a.m. before motorised traffic takes over the roads. She suggested that it was better for adults to use gear cycles, which are not only easier on their legs and thigh muscles, but also help cover the distance in a shorter period of time.

Ms. Punitha and her group of friends have already cycled to several locations around Mysuru, such as the KRS backwaters and Gommatagiri, covering 50-60 km during each outing. “We recently cycled to K.R. Nagar, where we had sumptuous masala dosas before cycling back through the interior roads. Though we covered more than 90 km during the expedition, we enjoyed the experience. Now, my husband Pradeep is also interested in joining us. He is planning to buy a cycle and join us soon,” she said.

Meanwhile, adventure sports enthusiast D.S.D. Solanki, who also accompanies groups of cyclists during weekends, said there have been occasions when the cyclists had to face resistance from villagers wary of outsiders in times of COVID-19.