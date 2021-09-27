Cycling expedition to Kanyakumari begins

‘Pride Ride’ being flagged off from Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

27 September 2021 02:57 IST

Four cyclists and Rotarians from Rotary International District 3170 set off on an eight-day cycling expedition ‘Pride Ride’ from Hubballi to Kanyakumari on Saturday.

The four cyclists Kaustubh Saunshikar, Gulzar Ahmed, Girish Hampiholi and Prasanna Joshi will be covering 1,111 kilometres in their journey to the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari.

During the expedition, the cyclists and Rotarians will carry the messages of economical usage of water, economical and social development, child health and importance of education. The expedition was flagged off from the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Saturday by Past District Governor Basil D’Souza in the presence of other cycling enthusiasts and Rotarians.

The cyclists will cover a distance of 93 to 163 kms, holding street meetings and also interactions with Rotary club members every day. This is just a small attempt to highlight the issues that need the attention of the people of the country, said Kaustubh Saunshikar, one of the cyclists.

A support team would also be travelling alongside by car, carrying the luggage of the cyclists and other equipment required for emergency repairs, he said.