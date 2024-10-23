Cycling enthusiast from Mysuru pedals from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 10 days and 15 hours

A 36-year-old cycling enthusiast from Mysuru has accomplished the rare feat of pedalling from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, a distance of 3,758 km, in ten days and 15 hours.

As a participant in the Race Across India, the country’s longest cycling race, Naveen Solanki, had to pedal about 18 to 20 hours a day and sleep for barely four hours a day to brave the odds and reach the finish line in 255 hours.

One of the 15 participants, including a Polish national, who had enrolled themselves for the challenging cycling race, Naveen finished fifth in the competition. The top slot in the ultra-endurance cycling competition was taken by Amit Samarth from Nagpur, who reached the finishing line in eight days and two hours.

A footballer-turned-cyclist, Naveen took part in many brevets with cycle rides stretching from 200 km to even 300 km in a day. When the Race Across India was announced, Naveen packed his cycling gear including his road bike with gears and drove to Srinagar in a car along with his cousins and friends.

“I enrolled myself as I wanted to prove myself,” said Naveen. He set out from Srinagar on his cycle along with 14 others on October 10. Though the participants were given time till October 22 to reach Kanyakumari, Naveen says he accomplished the feat on October 20 by covering the distance in 255 hours or ten days and 15 hours.

“I used to pedal about 18 to 20 hours every day. I used to eat while cycling. I would sleep for barely four hours a day, mostly at petrol bunks en route,” he told The Hindu.

Assisting Naveen in his endeavour were his cousins and friends, who turned into crew members of the support vehicle. “As a support vehicle was mandatory for every participant, the car in which we drove became the support vehicle and my cousins and friends were the crew members,” he said adding that he received regular supplements, electrolytes, and other nutrition from the support vehicle. The crew comprised Likmaram Solanki, Raju Rathore, Dev Jagadish, and Vinod Choyal.

Naveen pedalled his cycle past the mesmerising valleys of Kashmir through Udhampur before entering Punjab and passing through Pathankot, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana ahead of entering Delhi. He passed through Agra and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh before cycling through Gwalior and Narasinghpur in Madhya Pradesh and entering Maharashtra. He raced through Nagpur in Maharashtra, Adilabad, and Hyderabad in Telangana, Kurnool and Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh before passing through Bengaluru in Karnataka and entering Tamil Nadu through Hosur and passing through Krishnagiri, Salem, Madurai and Tirunelveli before culminating at Kanyakumari.

According to Naveen, at least three out of the 15 participants could not complete the Race Across India, which pushes the physical and mental limitations of the participants. “Due to limited sleep and continuous cycling for long hours, the participants can also develop certain health issues and need to take extreme care while cycling,” he said.

