Cycle rally spreads awareness about pan-India emergency helpline 112

The event was held in Mysuru as part of ‘Crime Prevention Month’

The Mysuru city police on Saturday organised a cycle rally joining hands with various organisations to spread awareness about the Pan-India single-number Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) for supporting citizens in emergencies, as part of the ‘Crime Prevention Month’.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta and L. Nagendra, MLA, launched the cycle jatha which received overwhelming response from various organisations and initiatives, including Trin Trin, a public bicycle sharing initiative. Nearly 250 people took part in the rally.

A lot of cyclists had gathered outside the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple near the Mysuru palace to pedal for the initiative, which was themed “Mysuru–My City–Safe City–Call 112”. The pledge board was signed by many, including the Commissioner, for keeping the city safe.

Mr. Chandragupta, who rode the bicycle for a distance, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandesh Kumar and other police officers, said the city police have been observing ‘Crime Prevention Month’ since December 1 and a host of programmes had been planned to raise public awareness.

Seek help

He urged the public to seek police help during crisis and call the 112 helpline for availing help. Handbills on the helpline were distributed among the public on the occasion. The jatha passed through three different routes and some cyclists carried placards on 112 helpline.