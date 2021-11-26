Cycle rally on avoiding plastics flagged off

Mysuru

26 November 2021 19:53 IST

Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa Scouts Group, Mysuru district, on Friday kicked off a two-day cycle rally on avoiding plastics under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign.

In all, 50 Scouts and Guides are taking part in the rally which was flagged off from the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in the city. The participants pedalled along the Mysuru-Nanjangud road and camped at Begur for the night and will head towards Bandipur on Saturday.

The participants in the rally will enact street plays, interaction sessions etc., with the local population at Begur and Gundlupet and thus aim to spread awareness aout hygiene and the perils of indiscriminate use of single-use plastics in rural, urban, forest areas. They will also campaign to remove vaccine hesitancy in the communities.

At Bandipur, for the benefit of Scouts and Guides, the Forest Department will conduct an awareness session followed by a nature study.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division & President, SW Railway State Bharat Scouts & Guides, who flagged off the rally urged the participants to highlight the reasons to avoid single-use plastic and suggest sustainable alternatives. He said single-use plastic harms the health of the people and is also a reason for the deterioration of the environment. “The youth of our country is now coming forward to fight the menace of single-use plastic and, we are pinning our hopes on them to bring about the change’’, he added.

A. Devasahayam, District Chief Commissioner and Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, and others were present at the flag-off.