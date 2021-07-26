Cycle rally marks Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mysuru

Mysuru

26 July 2021 19:14 IST

NCC cadets from various schools and colleges participated in a cycle rally organised by 13 KAR NCC Battalion in Mysuru on Monday to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The cadets gathered at Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru palace early on Monday morning for the cycle rally. The rallyists cycled past Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Cirgle), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Karanji Lake and Race Course Road before proceeding in front of Mysuru Zoo and returning to the starting point.

Mamatha Prasad M. of Delhi Public School, who was the caretaker officer, said around 50 cadets participated in the rally, which had been organised to honour and remember the sacrifices of the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to commemorate India's victory over its adversaries in the Kargil war of 1999.

Several cadets, who participated in the rally, rode cycles made available by Trin Trin, the public bicycle sharing system in Mysuru, Ms. Prasad said.

The rally was conducted under the guidance of Colonel Rajesh Kumar and Ashutish Devarani, said a press statement.