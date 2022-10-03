Cycle rally held on Gandhi Jayanti

heart health awareness

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 03, 2022 20:17 IST

Arihant Hospital conducted a cycle rally in Belagavi city to create awareness about heart health on Gandhi Jayanti. District health officer Mahesh Koni flagged off the rally. Cardiac care expert M.D. Dixit and others were present.

Around 250 participants from various age categories participated.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti were celebrated on the hospital premises.

Prabhu Halkati, Suresh Patted, Sunil Bhandurge, Anjana Bagewadi, Ambrish Nerlikar, and others were present. Doctors, staff, schoolchildren, and cycling enthusiasts of Belagavi participated.

