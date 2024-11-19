ADVERTISEMENT

Cycle rally creates environmental awareness among students

Published - November 19, 2024 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO in Mysuru, on Monday, to instill a sense of environmental protection and concern among high school and college students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally, which began from Mandakalli, saw the participants experience the serene and peaceful atmosphere before sunrise and develop a connection with nature.

The students rode to Maidanahalli lake on the outskirts of the city. They cleaned up the lake and its surroundings, a statement from Odanadi Seva Samsthe said.

“Locals joined the initiative, discussing ways to preserve the lake’s ecosystem and protect migratory birds, fish, and other aquatic life. Participants also planted trees that would provide shelter and food for wildlife,” added the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US