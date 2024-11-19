Cycle rally creates environmental awareness among students

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO in Mysuru, on Monday, to instill a sense of environmental protection and concern among high school and college students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally, which began from Mandakalli, saw the participants experience the serene and peaceful atmosphere before sunrise and develop a connection with nature.

The students rode to Maidanahalli lake on the outskirts of the city. They cleaned up the lake and its surroundings, a statement from Odanadi Seva Samsthe said.

“Locals joined the initiative, discussing ways to preserve the lake’s ecosystem and protect migratory birds, fish, and other aquatic life. Participants also planted trees that would provide shelter and food for wildlife,” added the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.