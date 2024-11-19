 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cycle rally creates environmental awareness among students

Published - November 19, 2024 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru.

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO in Mysuru, on Monday, to instill a sense of environmental protection and concern among high school and college students.

The rally, which began from Mandakalli, saw the participants experience the serene and peaceful atmosphere before sunrise and develop a connection with nature.

The students rode to Maidanahalli lake on the outskirts of the city. They cleaned up the lake and its surroundings, a statement from Odanadi Seva Samsthe said.

“Locals joined the initiative, discussing ways to preserve the lake’s ecosystem and protect migratory birds, fish, and other aquatic life. Participants also planted trees that would provide shelter and food for wildlife,” added the statement.

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru.

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe to create environmental awareness among students in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Published - November 19, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / cycling / environmental issues / students / universities and colleges / school / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.