Cycle rally creates environmental awareness among students

A cycle rally was organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO in Mysuru, on Monday, to instill a sense of environmental protection and concern among high school and college students.

The rally, which began from Mandakalli, saw the participants experience the serene and peaceful atmosphere before sunrise and develop a connection with nature.

The students rode to Maidanahalli lake on the outskirts of the city. They cleaned up the lake and its surroundings, a statement from Odanadi Seva Samsthe said.

“Locals joined the initiative, discussing ways to preserve the lake’s ecosystem and protect migratory birds, fish, and other aquatic life. Participants also planted trees that would provide shelter and food for wildlife,” added the statement.