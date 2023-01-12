Cycle lanes on Race Course Road dug up

January 12, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cyclists are always wary about their safety even on the few dedicated cycling lanes. Now, the digging of the bicycle lane and footpath on Race Course Road has irked cyclists of the area.

The cycling lanes and footpath are near Ramanarayan Chellaram College of Commerce and Management (RC College), and the 3 Karnataka Battalion NCC office. Although barricades are placed near RC College, the mount of debris and dirt near the road makes commuting inconvenient for cyclists and pedestrians.

Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran said, “On my morning cycling routine, I noticed that the footpath and cycling lane was dug up near RC college. There was no detour cautioning pedestrian or cycle movement. It could put our lives in danger.” Race Course Road has continuous vehicle movement as it connects to Basaveshwara Circle, a heavy traffic junction. “We had to cycle on the main road. There must be organised road construction practices considering the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on busy roads like these” Mr. Sankaran added.

Jayasimha H.N., Executive Engineer, TEC Division, BBMP, said, “Race Course Road has a huge volume of traffic. There is a possibility of casualties due to the fast movement of vehicles. Pedestrians here are predominantly students from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and RC College. To fix this problem, we thought of constructing a skywalk. Hence, the footpath and cycling lanes have been dug up.”

The cyclists community has criticised the lack of clarity by State agencies regarding the reconstruction of the cycling lane on the road. Moreover, inadequate infrastructure for safe passage and poor cycling lanes management continues to irk many. “There are only a few cycling lanes accessible to cyclists – most of which are either occupied by two-wheelers, pedestrians or are in a dilapidated condition. Bengaluru has a long way to go before it can be classified as ‘cycle-friendly’.“ said Vishnu S., a cycling enthusiast.