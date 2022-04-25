Cycle Jatha to mark World Malaria Day

:

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr.R.Selvamani has appealed to the public to join hands with the administration to ensure Shivamogga is a malaria-free district. He was speaking after inaugurating a cycle jatha organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Rotary Club, and Cycle Club to mark the World Malaria Day on Monday.

“Harness Innovation to Reduce Malaria – is the theme for the day this year. Every year lakhs of people die across the globe due to diseases caused by mosquitoes. The deaths could be avoided by taking timely measures. The people should keep their surroundings clean and do not allow water to stagnate in any open container, which could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes”, he said.

The officer appealed to the public to consult doctors if they suffer from fever or any other symptoms. The staff members of the Department of Health and Family Welfare have been actively involved in tackling malaria cases.

District Malaria Officer Gudadappa Kusabi and others were present. The cycle jatha covered prominent localities of the city.