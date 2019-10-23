Cycle-borne messenger of peace arrives in Mysuru

Cycle-borne messiah of peace M. Chakravarthy is back in Mysuru, drawing the attention of the public with his flashy appearance.

The 53-year-old, who pedalled to Mysuru from Bengaluru earlier this month to participate in the Dasara festivities, is enamoured by the city of palaces, like most tourists.

“This is my second visit to Mysuru. I will continue to spread the message of world peace. I would like to influence as many people as possible about the importance of peace in society,” he said during a chat with The Hindu.

Mr. Chakravarthy, who focussed on removing the misunderstanding between Kannadigas and Tamilians over the Cauvery dispute about a decade ago, is now worried about the threat to peace that misuse of religion is posing.

“People go to any extent to please god. But, they hate fellow human beings,” he said. Misuse of religion is dividing people in the society. Though religion was meant to do good to people, its misuse has unfortunately become the source of conflicts, he felt.

Mr. Chakravarthy does not hold politicians responsible for the hatred spread in the name of religion. “People are themselves responsible. Politicians would not have been able to take up religious issues if people had not allowed them to,” he said.

Mr. Chakravarthy, born and brought up in Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu, moved to Bengaluru in 2005 and took up a job as a security guard.

He bought a cycle and has been venturing out on cycling expeditions since the last seven years to spread the message of peace. He draws people’s attention with his large hat, long coloured hair, dark glasses and bright clothes.

Mr. Chakravarthy, who has now given up his job as a security guard, subsists on the donations people give him.

When queried about his stay in Mysuru, he said he sleeps on the footpath and uses public washrooms and bathing facilities.

In the next one week, Mr. Chakravarthy plans to visit Bylakuppe in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district to see the Tibetan monasteries.