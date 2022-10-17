Cyberverse collaborates with IEEE to offer cyber security training programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberverse Foundation has signed an agreement with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to create and offer cyber security certification programmes.

“The aim of this agreement is to jointly create cyber security courses, promote and train students and professionals, create job opportunities and bridge the digital divide. IEEE Blended Learning Programme (BLP) aims to upskill young professionals in emerging areas such as cyber security”, said Srikanth Chandrashekaran, senior Director, IEEE India Operations.

The BLP certificate programmes are developed in conjunction with industry leaders and vetted by experts to ensure their effectiveness in content and learning experience. “It is backed by micro-learning modules, application modules, and data analytics, ultimately leading to a joint certificate, which aims at bridging the skills gap”, the statement said.



The agreement, apart from creating and offering cyber security certification programmes under IEEE BLP, also seeks to execute advanced and comprehensive prorammes on cyber security that covers topics from IT essentials to cyber security skills, making the candidates industry-ready and suitable for employment in various industry sectors, said a joint statement.

As part of its cyber security skill development initiative, Cyberverse has established state-of-the-art cyber security Phygital lab in Mysuru, the statement said.

“Cyberverse is delighted to partner with IEEE, a globally recognised leader in the realm of technology, in developing a deep pool of cyber security professionals in India and beyond”, said Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, who is also the Chairman of Cyberverse Foundation’s Advisory Board.