Cybercrime victims urged to report offence instantly

Loss can be recovered if reported early, say police

The Belagavi police have urged victims to ‘follow the golden hour rule’ in reporting cybercrimes, as the loss in crimes reported in the first hour of the offence could be reversed.

Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told journalists in Belagavi on Saturday that the city police had helped several victims of such crimes, who had reported them instantly.

Cases reported in one or two hours of the incident, had a higher chance of being tracked and the victims of such crimes had a higher chance of recovering their money.

“A study of the cyber crimes reported in the city reveal that there is avoidable delay in reporting the crimes to the police or even to the banks. An interesting aspect is that those who have reported the offence in less than one hour, have been able to get their money back. The police can then ask the bank to reverse those payments or freeze the accounts,” the DCP said.

The Cyber Economic and Narcotic police registered around 47 cases of cyber crime in the city in 2020 and 2021. Of the total loss of ₹65 lakh, the police were able to help victims get back around ₹30 lakh, he said.

Victims could visit the CEN station on the premises of the Market Police Station. Its officers can be contacted by dialling 0831-2405233 or 9480804084.

Once the victims file a complaint, a cybercrime indent report (CIR) is prepared and sent to CIR control room. Officers will work with RBI staff to stop or reverse questionable payments or freeze the accounts.

Mr. Amathe urged the people not to share details of their Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information (account number, debit/credit card number) with anyone.

The one-time password is used as an instant password in most sites and is not to be sent as a message to anyone or to share on phone to callers.

He said the police will organise programmes to create awareness among the general public about cyber crimes.

